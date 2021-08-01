Mahdi Gharib

Coursant 🥐 - E-learning Platform

Mahdi Gharib
Mahdi Gharib
  • Save
Coursant 🥐 - E-learning Platform uiinspiration productdesign squirrellschallenge uisquirrel onlinecourse uiux uidesigner uidesign ui figma concept
Download color palette

Coursant 🥐 E-Learning Platform Concept.

What do you think about it? 😃

Full Kit will be available soon! 😉🤘🏻

Mahdi Gharib
Mahdi Gharib

More by Mahdi Gharib

View profile
    • Like