Neeraj Pandey

Mobile Wallet UI

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey
  • Save
Mobile Wallet UI user interface ux ui wallet bank personal bank
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
Here is my recent exploration design for Mobile Wallet app concept.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback :)

Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Connect with me
Mail : neerajpandey112000@gmail.com
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/neerajpandey26

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey

More by Neeraj Pandey

View profile
    • Like