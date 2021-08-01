Widyatmoko P.Y

The Lodge - Rent a cabin landing page

Widyatmoko P.Y
Widyatmoko P.Y
  • Save
The Lodge - Rent a cabin landing page ui illustration illustration design ux design vector landing page user interface illustration ui
Download color palette

Hello
I'd like to share the concept of landing page for renting a various types of cabins with the experience and activities in different realms.

Widyatmoko P.Y
Widyatmoko P.Y

More by Widyatmoko P.Y

View profile
    • Like