Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
BdThemes

Resume/CV Template-35

BdThemes
BdThemes
Hire Me
  • Save
Resume/CV Template-35 cv resume
Resume/CV Template-35 cv resume
Resume/CV Template-35 cv resume
Download color palette
  1. 01_Image.jpg
  2. 03_Image.jpg
  3. 02_Image.jpg
View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
BdThemes
BdThemes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by BdThemes

View profile
    • Like