Arfan Adji R.

Billing.Ku

Arfan Adji R.
Arfan Adji R.
  • Save
Billing.Ku social apps lifestyle gaming gamer game white orange dark landing page page lading illustration design app ux ui uiux mobileapp graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone.

This is my newest Section exploration: "Billing.ku" newest landing page that help gamer to improve their gaming sense and ability by recording their match then give some analysis also feedback.

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

Work and Collaboration:
✉️ risanta.arfan@gmail.com

Arfan Adji R.
Arfan Adji R.

More by Arfan Adji R.

View profile
    • Like