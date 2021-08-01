G-SHOCK | Ecommerce redesign concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys! 🤗
Here's my new shot G-SHOCK!
G-SHOCK is a lifestyle, bright colors, toughness, durability and endurance in the world of urbanism, where you are driven by slogans: "do not conform", "do not obey", go your own way, not succumbing to the influence of the mainstream. Always defiant. Always cool.
My goal was to convey this mood through color palette and typography.
Follow the link to appreciate ❤️ and see the whole project https://www.behance.net/andreidruzhynin
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
Peace ✌️