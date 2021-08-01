Duy Lu

The way hero-header design #2021

Duy Lu
Duy Lu
  • Save
The way hero-header design #2021 glass ui glassmorphism glassmorphism daily designer 2021 design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hi friends! 👋👋 This is new design shot. I hope you like it! 🙏🙏🙏
--
📧 duylu.nt@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Duy Lu
Duy Lu

More by Duy Lu

View profile
    • Like