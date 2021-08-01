Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
darshil gohel

Music App

darshil gohel
darshil gohel
  • Save
Music App adobexd xd ux songapp musicapp wireframing prototyping iosdesign uiux uidesign ui design iosappdesign iosapp figma appdesign
Download color palette

There are included the login page and home page of music app i tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.

darshil gohel
darshil gohel

More by darshil gohel

View profile
    • Like