Meeting App Logo For Brand Identity

Meeting App Logo For Brand Identity design logo video call logo chat logo creative simple logo modern logo app identity graphic design logo designer branding meeting app logo meeting
I tried to tell a story using a very simple shape in the logo. I use the modern and simple font in this logo so that the viewers comfortable feel to reading. I'm also used the color of it considering of colors psychology. It has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logo absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logo design is meaningful and very very simple.
Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

