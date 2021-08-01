🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Basketball Player Record Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to basketball, even if this was initially meant to highlight a player in particular. Promoting a regular season basketball game (or a playground tournament or competition) for high school, college or university: making stats sheet for a player or a special tribute, having a presentation of a MVP or having a e-sport night for gamers revolving around one of the famous games , all is possible with this sport template
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
model NOT included
Used Fonts:
A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font
BlowBrush:
https://www.dafont.com/blowbrush.font
Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/
size:
5.8x8.3