Basketball Player Record Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to basketball, even if this was initially meant to highlight a player in particular. Promoting a regular season basketball game (or a playground tournament or competition) for high school, college or university: making stats sheet for a player or a special tribute, having a presentation of a MVP or having a e-sport night for gamers revolving around one of the famous games , all is possible with this sport template

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

model NOT included

Used Fonts:

A love of thunder :

https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font

BlowBrush:

https://www.dafont.com/blowbrush.font

Amertha:

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/

size:

5.8x8.3