Gregor Voinov

Furniture Website - Home Header

Gregor Voinov
Gregor Voinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Furniture Website - Home Header hotel e-commerce store interio furniture design shop screendesign webdesign art-direction ux ui
Download color palette

Furniture Website - Home Header

Goal was to give every user his needed entry point right away from the header.
- Categories
- Inspiration
- Products

Gregor Voinov
Gregor Voinov
😜 UX/UI Art Director 😍 Frontend 🤯 Chili-Fanatic
Hire Me

More by Gregor Voinov

View profile
    • Like