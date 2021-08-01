Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marta Paluszyńska

cosmetics_shop

Marta Paluszyńska
Marta Paluszyńska
  • Save
cosmetics_shop logo illustration design branding website design ux ui app
Download color palette

Concept of an online store with natural cosmetics - prototype

Figma, Adobe Illustator, Adobe Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Marta Paluszyńska
Marta Paluszyńska

More by Marta Paluszyńska

View profile
    • Like