Educational App for Kids

Educational App for Kids app brown stars ios android web app design exploration graphic design planet galaxy blue red 3d illustration figma design ux ui
I am available for new projects!
Email : mjawakh@gmail.com

Hello Dribbblers 👋,

This is my last UI design that i am very proud to share with you!

It is an app where the little ones can learn about galaxy and their planets through amazing and educational videos. Hope you enjoy it as much as I designed them!

    • Like