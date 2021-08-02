Fachry Nurdiansyah
Rheon Agency

EV Charging App Landing Page

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Rheon Agency
Fachry Nurdiansyah for Rheon Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
EV Charging App Landing Page web homepage futuristic product design home screen homepage webpage web site landing page page visual identity branding ux ui card dark modern web web page website landing
Download color palette

Hello guys, this is a landing page concept for an EV Charge App that I'm currently working on! 😁
-
Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts :)
-
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Rheon Agency
Rheon Agency
We do awesome digital products
Hire Us

More by Rheon Agency

View profile
    • Like