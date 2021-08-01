Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sk8 Deck Carousel

Sk8 Deck Carousel typography ux ui logo illustration web vector design graphic design branding
Getting more about how to do some interactive prototyping to show up. I know is basic but I did in this case a carousel if you want to check it out . Heres the link

https://xd.adobe.com/view/4e181090-b00e-4cfb-9f0b-53a39e40043a-1b4b/?fullscreen

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
