Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monowar Hossain

OLEO Toy Shop Logo

Monowar Hossain
Monowar Hossain
  • Save
OLEO Toy Shop Logo vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design design business logo branding app
Download color palette

Hell🏀 Dribbblers!
This is my idea of a logo for Toy Shop Logo, Named 'OLEO"
Hope you like it...
Your feedback will be highly appreciated and don't forget to press 💗
Keep in touch, Thank you!!

I'm available for new projects
✍️ Email: panthohossain@gmail.com
📷 Instagram: dsgnamite
✏️ Behance: Designamite
📞 WhatsApp: +880 1778882689

Monowar Hossain
Monowar Hossain

More by Monowar Hossain

View profile
    • Like