Brap Design

Brap Design Personal Branding

Brap Design
Brap Design
  • Save
Brap Design Personal Branding typography vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

The identity is based on the symbol result of the addition of the initials B and D from my name, searching for a simple concept ,easy to remember.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Brap Design
Brap Design
Like