Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #075 - Pre Order

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI #075 - Pre Order design uxdesign ui uidesign challenge dailyui dailyuichallenge dailyui075 tesla preorder 075
Download color palette

Daily UI #075
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #075 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Gothic A1
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like