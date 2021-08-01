Familybusyness

Nike Logo

Familybusyness
Familybusyness
  • Save
Nike Logo ident composition typography brand designer freelancer gradient styleframe render c4d cinema4d green purple nike animation branding logo motion graphics 3d graphic design
Download color palette

Personal exploration series, to achieve this design I created 3d granular system.

Familybusyness
Familybusyness

More by Familybusyness

View profile
    • Like