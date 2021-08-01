Ilham Fikri

Toeroe App - Booking App Design

Ilham Fikri
Ilham Fikri
  • Save
Toeroe App - Booking App Design typography webdesign ux design ui design mobile app application app mobile mobileui bookingapp booking branding uxui design uidesign uiux ux uxdesign graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles,

This is my exploration of hotel booking app design .

What is your opinion?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

***********

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️

👋 Let's chat! projekilhamfikri@gmail.com

Ilham Fikri
Ilham Fikri

More by Ilham Fikri

View profile
    • Like