MOKA

MOKA 3d animation cinema 4d
I modelled and animated the MOKA in Cinema 4D and made a video inspired by Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odissey and Strauss’s The Blue Danube.

Watch it on https://giorgiotonella.com/moka

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
