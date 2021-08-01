Akhmad Ilham

Digital Marketing Socials identity design ui branding smm graphic design digital marketing social media marketing
Yo 🔥

Hello dribbble, here my first shoot !
This is my exploration for Digital marketing social media, the layout try to explore more fresh color and clean lay-out.

Let me know what's your take about this shoot? 🚀
If you want go to the moon with me, we can discuss more about it. Hit my mail on ilham.kanvaskosong@gmail.com

