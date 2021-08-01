Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neelisha Patil

Vital Roots Organic fruits & Vegetable Online Seller UI Design

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil
  • Save
Vital Roots Organic fruits & Vegetable Online Seller UI Design gradient blush brown landing page website logo illustration online company branding vegetable fruits vector ux ui design figma
Download color palette

Vital Roots vegetable and fresh fruits online seller company landing page ui design using soft color gradient and vector of products gives funky and quirky look simple and clean.

Hope you like it! <3

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil

More by Neelisha Patil

View profile
    • Like