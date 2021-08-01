Rija

Crutsen Font

Rija
Rija
  • Save
Crutsen Font modern typeface minimal display display font 3d animation vintage font calligraphy ux vector ui app typography logo graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

A modern script typeface with sense of calligraphy style comes with clean style finishing. Some of letters have an alternative character especially on ascender, descender and also lowercase. This typeface is great for Logotype, Poster, Digital Lettering Arts, Clean Design, Branding Design, Signs, etc.

Rija
Rija

More by Rija

View profile
    • Like