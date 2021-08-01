Brusch Casual Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Brusch Casual is a All-Caps typeface inspired by Old Paper Signage. Comes in two styles and two weight , Brusch Casual very perfect for retro or vintage nuances such as Signage, logotype, movie title, headlines, book cover, beer label, packaging, prints or something else.