🌿 Frat Font - Modern Uppercase Sans Serif 👑

Introducing a sans serif font - Frat.

This font will lend itself perfectly to a vast array of design, allowing you to use it in a variety of contexts.

Frat - it's big, bold, all caps without sans serifs.

Lay the different layers on top of each other and change colors in an instant or add your own sets of patterns

or textures for each layer for unlimited styles combinations.

👇 This Product Includes:

• Sans serifs

• All uppercase display

• .ttf

• AI files

• 10 layers

• Frat-Base

• Frat-Block

• Frat-Full

• Frat-Line

• Frat-Line-Shadow

• Frat-Shadow

• Frat-Waves

• Frat-Waves-Line

• Frat-Waves-Shadow

• Frat-Waves-Shadow-Line

• bonus (three icons)

Download:

CreativeMARKET

FontBUNDLES

EpicPXLS

CreativeFabrica

Crella

ArtStation