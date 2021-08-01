Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #074 - Download App

Daily UI #074 - Download App design uxdesign ui uidesign dailyui challenge dailyuichallenge da dailyui074 downloadapp 074
Daily UI #074
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #074 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Illustration: Pablo Stanley
Fonts: Hiragino Sans
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

