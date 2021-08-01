The Floral Company

Hi There,

Got tired of seeing the same Generic/overused type designs? If you are looking for a unique and professional logo for your new business or want to upgrade your existing logo then I will design a fully customized, creative and professional logo for your Business/Company.

Here I'd like to share one of my creations. How is it? Don't forget to give your valuable feedback.

Press “L” to appreciate it

Need a design like this? Click here for order : Fiverr

LinkTree | Instagram | Behance

Thank you