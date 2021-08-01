Business Card

Hello everyone,

I am Rasel I'm a Graphics Designer, working as a professional designer for more than 4 years.

I enjoy creating unique & professional quality designs. I’ll create the designs based on your needs to make it a perfect identity for your business. Your satisfaction is my great priority.

I WILL PROVIDE:

✔ 300 dpi CMYK color Format

✔ JPG & PDF Print Ready Files Editable PSD or Ai Source File

✔ Double-sided design

✔ 24/7 Time Service

ABOUT MY SERVICE:

✔ Professional & Quality Design

✔ High-Resolution Guaranteed

✔ Quick Response

✔ Quick Revisions till your satisfaction

✔ Friendly Communication

✔ Free Minor changes anytime.

CARD DIMENSION OR SIZE:-

Standard Card Size 3.5'' x 2.00'' ( 0.25 bleed area each side)

Custom sized designs are also available!!

If you have any question feel free message me any time for any clarification 24/7.

Order freely with confidence!

I'm anxiously looking forward to you.

Thank You So Much !!

Md. Rasel Hossain