Duronto Prottoy / দুরন্ত প্রত্যয় Logo Redesign

Duronto Prottoy / দুরন্ত প্রত্যয় Logo Redesign design minimalist minimal logodesign logo illustrator flat creative
Duronto Prottoy [meaning unyielding determination] is a charitable organization based in Khulna, Bangladesh. They work for the betterment of poor children and impoverished people. I designed their logo a few years back. This is the redesign of their former logo.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
