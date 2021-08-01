Mariia Kovalchyn

Messenger - Web App Design

Mariia Kovalchyn
Mariia Kovalchyn
  • Save
Messenger - Web App Design social desktop ux app design concept chatting messenger chat ui-ux web ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

I would like to share with you my new design concept of Messenger - Web App.

Feel free to comment this work. Don't forget to press "L" if you like it.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Mariia Kovalchyn
Mariia Kovalchyn

More by Mariia Kovalchyn

View profile
    • Like