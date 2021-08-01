A Flower Offering A Beautiful Flower

Hey you guys, Namaste!

Have you ever looks so closely to a fully blossomed flower and wondered how incredible the nature is? This lovely photograph by @dominika_roseclay inspired me to create this wonderful illustration! I learned new things while creating this one! I hope you appreciate it too!

Remember to follow @dominika_roseclay for more lovely photographs and @jaysownarts for wonderful Illustrations on Instagram!

Much thanks to you folks for your adoration and support, Have a glad end of the week y'll.