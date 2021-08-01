Muhammad Rizky

Food Delivery App

Muhammad Rizky
Muhammad Rizky
  • Save
Food Delivery App mobile pizza food delivery food flat app minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

Hola!
Here is my concept of Food Delivery App. I make this design as a submission for uplabs challenges.

Hope you enjoy it :) Please leave your likes & feedback to make my next project better. Thank you! 😍

=================================

Have an amazing project? contact me 👋
Email : rizky.ajie30@gmail.com

=================================

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Muhammad Rizky
Muhammad Rizky

More by Muhammad Rizky

View profile
    • Like