Study Planner App

Hello guys! 👋
Productivity app for creating study or class timetable planner, this is my project for apple developer academy. Thanks for checking! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 🔥

I’m available for new projects: ✉️ putra@hanifputra.com

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
