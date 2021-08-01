TORINORI Yakitori • Izakaya • Japanese Restaurant • Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
[FULL PROJECT]
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124502095/TORINORI-Yakitori-Izakaya-Japanese-Restaurant
Torinori is a modern Japanese Izakaya that serves yakitori and other japanese fusion. Located in North Jakarta Pantai Indah Kapuk area in Indonesia, they specialise in both traditional & modern yakitori. True to Japanese tradition, they source local products and ingredients of the highest quality, and use Japanese simplicity to bring out their best flavours. Come in, take your coat off and relax, ready to sample some of the tastiest Japanese yakitori in town!