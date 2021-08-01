TORINORI Yakitori • Izakaya • Japanese Restaurant • Logo Design

[FULL PROJECT]

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124502095/TORINORI-Yakitori-Izakaya-Japanese-Restaurant

Torinori is a modern Japanese Izakaya that serves yakitori and other japanese fusion. Located in North Jakarta Pantai Indah Kapuk area in Indonesia, they specialise in both traditional & modern yakitori. True to Japanese tradition, they source local products and ingredients of the highest quality, and use Japanese simplicity to bring out their best flavours. Come in, take your coat off and relax, ready to sample some of the tastiest Japanese yakitori in town!