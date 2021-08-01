Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Air Force Load Toad Weapons Grim Reaper

Air Force Load Toad Weapons Grim Reaper logo icon identity illustration vector design branding graphic design muscles
Merging the two concepts, one is a Load Toad and the other is a Reaper. An undead Load Toad with the robe and scythe of the Reaper.
https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vector/air-force-load-toad-weapons-grim-reaper-vector-38697012

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
