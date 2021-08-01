Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New and updated QA Evaluations on Observe.AI

Our all-new QA Evaluation Form Builder, Form Testing, and Score Breakdown will bolster our QM capabilities to help your QA teams work faster and more accurately. Learn more here: https://www.observe.ai/quality-management

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
