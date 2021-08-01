Zomato Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, guys! We have a new shot for you — an app for renting houses or flats 🏠
The 1️⃣st screen is what the user will see after post login with all the nearby restaurants and offers.
The 2️⃣nd screen is showing the search interaction with recent searches and trending near by restrurants with user rating, description, photos. There is a convenient 🔍 search where the user may choose the type of food and resturants.📱 If you click the user avatar on the first screen, you land on the 3️⃣rd screen.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!