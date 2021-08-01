Waywaya

Buttercup Soda

Buttercup Soda drink buttercup textures colorful illustration procreate soda packaging design
This was a design exercise that reimagines a song into any sort of drink. I chose Buttercup by Jack Stauber because it had been on my mind and the upbeat melody coupled with how the song had been known to be used in videos where unfortunate events happened gave me the idea of illustrating a soda that had been spilled.

