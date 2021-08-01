FREE UI Banner

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Follow https://www.instagram.com/dopeuiux/
for daily design inspiration and downloadable contents.
Get psd for free
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BRNWl0OuaYDGWq_NVeiIvFpalOueLzj-/view?usp=sharing
Fonts: Darker Grotesque, Roboto
Colors: d4ff77, 0e0e0e
Tools: Photoshop
-
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.