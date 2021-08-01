Home Renting App Visual Design

Hey, guys! We have a new shot for you — an app for renting houses or flats 🏠

The 1️⃣st screen is what the user contains all the possible navigation items in the app.

The 2️⃣nd screen is the appartment/flat listing view with the renting price, description, photos. There is a convenient search where the user may choose the type of accommodation or see the closest available options 🔍. 📱 If you click, you land on the 3️⃣rd screen. There you can go through the apartment and see whether it fits your requirements and expectations renting price and description about the apartment and flat.

🔵 ⚪️ We used different shades of blue on the white background and made semitransparent cards to make the text legible.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!