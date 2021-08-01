Max Vertsanov
GroupBWT

Resume Builder Application

Max Vertsanov
GroupBWT
Max Vertsanov for GroupBWT
Hire Us
  • Save
Resume Builder Application builder b2c business ux design ui design ui modern mobile app design mobile app mobile concept ux interface blue minimal flat application app design app resume
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋

We finally finished one of our last project - Resume Builder Application.
Simple and clean step by step creation flow with smart recommendations to help users create the perfect resume.
--------------
What do you think? Let me know your thoughts ❤️‍🔥
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it ❤️
--------------
👉🏼 You can find us here: groupbwt.com | Behance
✉️ Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@groupbwt.com

GroupBWT
GroupBWT
Blurring the line between art and technology
Hire Us

More by GroupBWT

View profile
    • Like