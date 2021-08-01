Tedy Rendra

Strenzys

Strenzys sport logo acceleration speed wings branding logo design sporty brand logo sport
Hello, this icon logo for sport brand.

I try to make wing and how people run and give speed accent.
Let me know about your think, please leave comment.

