Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neelisha Patil

Furniture Company UI Design and Branding

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil
  • Save
Furniture Company UI Design and Branding modern company design ux ui landing page website shades green vector furniture branding
Download color palette

Furniture company landing page here we used vector for modern look and have light green color shade. A stylish font used for quirky look. we tried to keep clean and simple.

Hope you like it! <3

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil

More by Neelisha Patil

View profile
    • Like