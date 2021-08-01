Web Dashboard - Report Summary

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, Dribbblers!
Here’s a new shot of the report summary feature in website, which is expected to help users gain data & insights. In the details, users can see the specification information about it.
Well structured UX and cool colors make it look simple and refreshing.
Please gimme some feedback & love! Thanks!