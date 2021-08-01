Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tirth

Music player

Tirth
Tirth
  • Save
Music player cisum song music prateek kuhad ios design design soft ui neomorphism illustration ui app color dailyui aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Download color palette

Day 9 of 100 making design
Task: Music Player

I love the minimalistic look and this neomorphism gives a pure aesthetic look. ❤️‍🔥

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI #minimalism

Tirth
Tirth

More by Tirth

View profile
    • Like