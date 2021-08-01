Faris Muhtadi ✪
Flexi

Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game (hero section)

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Flexi
Faris Muhtadi ✪ for Flexi
Hire Us
  • Save
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game (hero section) futuristic character mobile game clean layout website uiux dark mode hero section adventure rpg web mobile glow in the dark glow colorful landing page ux ui game
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game (hero section) futuristic character mobile game clean layout website uiux dark mode hero section adventure rpg web mobile glow in the dark glow colorful landing page ux ui game
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game (hero section) futuristic character mobile game clean layout website uiux dark mode hero section adventure rpg web mobile glow in the dark glow colorful landing page ux ui game
Download color palette
  1. Showcase -Dribbble 1.jpg
  2. Showcase -Dribbble 2.jpg
  3. Showcase -Dribbble 3.jpg

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest hero section exploration. 𝗦𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗣𝗚 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲. The goal of this project is to attract all gamers to play Seven Knights!

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)

*awesome full version will be updated on next week, follow my account to stay tune, and press 'L' if you love this shot!
.
.
.
__________________________
Follow Flexi Design :
IG | TW | BE
Shop at UI8:
UI8
Contact with us:
Email
__________________________
*character assets by Netmarble

Flexi
Flexi
Design for a better experience
Hire Us

More by Flexi

View profile
    • Like