Retro Icons of A Bakery Game

Retro Icons of A Bakery Game cheif bread pixel icon illustration
A retro style bakery game where you can open a bakery.
Grow wheat🌾, Bake🍞, Serve🍴 and Earn💰!

CHOOSE YOUR INTEM ▶

Inspiration from Fairy Bakery Workshop in AppStore

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
