Welcome to Puppy's Bakery

A retro style bakery game where you can open a bakery.
Grow wheat🌾, Bake🍞, Serve🍴 and Earn💰!
25 CENTS PER PLAYER/
INSERT COINS TO START /
START GAME ▶
Inspiration from Fairy Bakery Workshop in AppStore
字体支持：丁卯点阵体，3type（三言）