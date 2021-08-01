Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Welcome to Puppy's Bakery

Welcome to Puppy's Bakery pixel video game retro bakery illustration
A retro style bakery game where you can open a bakery.
Grow wheat🌾, Bake🍞, Serve🍴 and Earn💰!

25 CENTS PER PLAYER/
INSERT COINS TO START /
START GAME ▶

Inspiration from Fairy Bakery Workshop in AppStore
字体支持：丁卯点阵体，3type（三言）

Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
