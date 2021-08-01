Meghdeep Sarkar

OFFICE SERIES: OFFICE EVENING

OFFICE SERIES: OFFICE EVENING flat perfect colors room illustration set web illustration series indoor workspace interior 2d illustration office 2d illustrator city minimalist graphic vector illustration modern original
A tired and calm vibe towards the end of the day that prevails all around as the sun sets behind the buildings of the urban jungle. Feeling the warmth from the office desk.

